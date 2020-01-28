WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Up 153.7% in January

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, an increase of 153.7% from the December 31st total of 28,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. WNS has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $73.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 98,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

