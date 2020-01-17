WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.05-3.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.44 million.WNS also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.05-3.12 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WNS. ValuEngine downgraded WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. WNS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.67.

NYSE:WNS opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. WNS has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?