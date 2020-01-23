Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Trading Down 3.6%

Wolfden Resources Corp (CVE:WLF) traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, 300,760 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 296,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Wolfden Resources in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 million and a PE ratio of -4.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12.

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Wolfden Resources Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wolfden Resources Company Profile (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for base metal deposits. Its primarily focuses on developing the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6800 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks