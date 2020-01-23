Wolfden Resources’ (WLF) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Beacon Securities

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by Beacon Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Wolfden Resources stock opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. Wolfden Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83.

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Wolfden Resources will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Wolfden Resources

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for base metal deposits. Its primarily focuses on developing the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6800 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine.

