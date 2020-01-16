Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 586,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

WWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 719.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWW traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,343. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $574.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

