Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Short Interest Update

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 5,590,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 577,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

NYSE:WWW opened at $32.49 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $574.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 719.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

