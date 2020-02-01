Wood & Company Reaffirms Hold Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Wood & Company reissued their hold rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Co restated a sell rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.76.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,095,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,459. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,559,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,261,000 after purchasing an additional 941,032 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 15,015,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,783,000 after purchasing an additional 108,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,908,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,444 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,228,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,815,000 after purchasing an additional 662,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 5,532,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,006,000 after purchasing an additional 283,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds