Woodstock (OTCMKTS:WSFL) Stock Price Down 45%

Woodstock Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:WSFL) dropped 45% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

About Woodstock (OTCMKTS:WSFL)

Woodstock Holdings, Inc engages in the businesses of security brokerage and investment banking. It trades equity securities on an agency only basis and trades bonds and other instruments on a principal or agency basis on various exchanges as well as maintains selling agreements with mutual fund families and insurance companies offering load and no load funds, annuities and insurance products.

