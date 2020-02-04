Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.22-5.52 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.22-$5.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $116.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $87.02 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.80.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,581,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $407,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,743,103.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

