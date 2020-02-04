Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.22-5.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9-3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.Woodward, Inc.Common Stock also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.22-$5.52 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WWD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.60.

WWD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.90. 600,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.93. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $87.02 and a 1-year high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,581,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $415,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

