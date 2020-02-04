Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.22-$5.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.Woodward, Inc.Common Stock also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.22-5.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Shares of WWD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.56. 660,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,010. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $87.02 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.32%.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $407,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,743,103.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,220.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?