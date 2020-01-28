Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,800 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 957,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,581,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $407,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,743,103.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $118.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.87. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $76.89 and a one year high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $736.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

