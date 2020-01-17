Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Short Interest Up 7.9% in December

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 7,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 77.1% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,055,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 135.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,396,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 756.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 948,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 80.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 53,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

