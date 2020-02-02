Workiva (NYSE:WK) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WK. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.49. 278,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Workiva has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $64.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. Workiva had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%. The company had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,184.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $52,566.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,032.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $707,863 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

