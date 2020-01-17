Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.20

Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:WRKS opened at GBX 40 ($0.53) on Friday. Works co uk has a 52 week low of GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 135.26 ($1.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 million and a P/E ratio of 21.05.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Works co uk in a research note on Friday.

About Works co uk

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

