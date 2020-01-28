Workspace Group (LON:WKP) PT Raised to GBX 1,350 at Liberum Capital

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,225 ($16.11) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WKP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Workspace Group to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Workspace Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,132 ($14.89).

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 1,224 ($16.10) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,180.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,007.74. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 11.67 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.46%.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

