Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workspace Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,119.50 ($14.73).

LON:WKP opened at GBX 1,171 ($15.40) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,162.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 991.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.78.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

