Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,245.00

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,245 ($16.38) and last traded at GBX 1,245 ($16.38), with a volume of 227193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,212 ($15.94).

A number of research firms have weighed in on WKP. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Workspace Group to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,119.50 ($14.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,175.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,002.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.67 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

