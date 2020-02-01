Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,261.00

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,261 ($16.59) and last traded at GBX 1,231 ($16.19), with a volume of 35467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,220 ($16.05).

WKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Workspace Group to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,225 ($16.11) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,132 ($14.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,185.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,014.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.67 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In other Workspace Group news, insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total transaction of £243,800 ($320,705.08).

Workspace Group Company Profile (LON:WKP)

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

