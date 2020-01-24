Workspace Group’s (WKP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WKP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,119.50 ($14.73).

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 1,220.39 ($16.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,000.46. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

