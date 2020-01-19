World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Receives $76.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRLD shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.57. 47,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,977. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 19.32 and a current ratio of 19.33. World Acceptance has a one year low of $84.56 and a one year high of $175.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.02%. World Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

