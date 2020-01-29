World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Short Interest Update

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 23.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days.

WRLD stock opened at $88.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.33, a quick ratio of 19.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.26. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $84.56 and a 1-year high of $175.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.18.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.63). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

