World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $71.51 and last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 6100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.25.

The credit services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on WRLD shares. ValuEngine raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 16.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 24.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1,220.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $684.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.88. The company has a quick ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 19.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

