World Acceptance (WRLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect World Acceptance to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.63). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect World Acceptance to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $88.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 19.33 and a quick ratio of 19.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.18. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $84.56 and a 1 year high of $175.78. The stock has a market cap of $697.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.26.

WRLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. World Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

