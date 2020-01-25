WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH (OTCMKTS:WWCC) Stock Price Down 21.4%

Shares of WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH (OTCMKTS:WWCC) dropped 21.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 25,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 20,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WWCC)

World Wide Child Care Corporation, through its subsidiary, Children of America, operates in the field of educational childcare and development in the United States. It offers childcare services; and a proprietary curriculum that helps in the development of children, as well as operates licensed facilities.

