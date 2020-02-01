World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Cut to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners set a $110.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Shares of WWE stock traded down $13.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 19,435,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,936. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average is $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $100.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 1.35.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

