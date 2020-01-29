World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.76.

WWE opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average is $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 116.21 and a beta of 1.35. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

