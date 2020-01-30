World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WWE. Citigroup raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. MKM Partners set a $110.00 price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.76.

NYSE WWE opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 117.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,036,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,843 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 636,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,272,000 after buying an additional 364,412 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.