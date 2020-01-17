WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Trading Up 6.1%

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88, approximately 548 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,397% from the average daily volume of 37 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts have commented on WYGPY shares. ValuEngine cut WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

About WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?