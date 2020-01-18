WPP (LON:WPP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WPP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 985 ($12.96) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of WPP to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,118.67 ($14.72).

Shares of WPP stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). 3,732,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,034.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 986.08. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 791 ($10.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28).

In other WPP news, insider Mark Read sold 4,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.94), for a total transaction of £47,605.92 ($62,622.89).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

