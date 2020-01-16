WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WPP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

WPP stock opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.02. WPP has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in WPP in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

