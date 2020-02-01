Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

WPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.02. WPP has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 416.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 26.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 4.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

