Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Short Interest Update

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,600 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 349,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:WPP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,922. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in WPP by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in WPP in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in WPP by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in WPP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WPP by 354.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

