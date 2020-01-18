WPP’s (WPP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,175 ($15.46) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,125 ($14.80).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

WPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,118.67 ($14.72).

WPP traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). 3,732,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion and a PE ratio of 18.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,034.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 986.08. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 791 ($10.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28).

In other news, insider Mark Read sold 4,838 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.94), for a total transaction of £47,605.92 ($62,622.89).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Read More: Diversification