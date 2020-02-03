WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.38

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.38 and last traded at C$14.37, with a volume of 19241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.34.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.92. The firm has a market cap of $923.81 million and a PE ratio of 9.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.20.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:WIR.U)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

