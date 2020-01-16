WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.37

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.37 and last traded at C$14.30, with a volume of 89200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.04.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.20. The company has a market capitalization of $919.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.85.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

