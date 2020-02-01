WPX Energy Inc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:WPX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for WPX Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

WPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 456.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 867,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 711,859 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 781,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 98,293 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 120,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in WPX Energy by 27,573.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 747,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 744,488 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

