WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WPX. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Shares of WPX opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

