WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Rating Increased to Buy at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $18.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded WPX Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.28.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

