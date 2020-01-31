Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.35 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WRTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

WRTC stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 154,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,288. Wrap Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

In other Wrap Technologies news, major shareholder Scot Cohen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRTC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,503,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,774 shares during the period.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: Green Investing