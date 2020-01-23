Wrap Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,351 call options on the company. This is an increase of 964% compared to the typical daily volume of 127 call options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, major shareholder Scot Cohen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wrap Technologies by 179.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Wrap Technologies by 85.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Wrap Technologies by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Shares of WRTC opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Wrap Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio