WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for WSFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the bank will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $41.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.11. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $264,374.88. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?