WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) & Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Critical Contrast

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WSFS Financial and Patriot National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $455.51 million 4.72 $134.74 million $3.55 11.61 Patriot National Bancorp $42.00 million 1.22 $3.20 million N/A N/A

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WSFS Financial and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 20.56% 10.47% 1.51% Patriot National Bancorp -2.45% -1.65% -0.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WSFS Financial and Patriot National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 Patriot National Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

WSFS Financial presently has a consensus price target of $46.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.20%. Given WSFS Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Dividends

WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Patriot National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. WSFS Financial pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WSFS Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Patriot National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WSFS Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Patriot National Bancorp on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; provides investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; and offers mortgage and title services. Additionally, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of March 1, 2019, it operated 76 offices, including 45 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services through its main office in Stamford; seven branch offices in Connecticut; and two branch offices in New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of PNBK Holdings LLC.