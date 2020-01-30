WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) PT Lowered to $44.00

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $264,374.88. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in WSFS Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,308,000 after buying an additional 123,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 28.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,789,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,793,000 after buying an additional 1,060,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WSFS Financial by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

