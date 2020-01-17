WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WSP. National Bank Financial increased their target price on WSP Global from C$92.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on WSP Global from C$88.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins increased their target price on WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.15.

TSE WSP opened at C$93.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.88. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$62.56 and a twelve month high of C$95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and a PE ratio of 34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that WSP Global will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Langlois sold 2,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.68, for a total value of C$189,943.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,626.60. Also, Director Birgit Norgaard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$86.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$344,400.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

