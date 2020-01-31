W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “The prolific oil and gas offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) shelf have been primarily boosting W&T Offshore’s production since its inception. The region provides low decline rates, world class permeability and significant potential reserves that are untapped.Notably, the company is growing its presence in deep-water GoM fields, wherein production has increased more than 500% and proved reserves have surged nearly 900% over the past eight years. Huge proved reserve bases in both the shelf and deepwater resources of the basin will likely contribute to the upstream energy player’s cash flows. Moreover, its latest Mobile Bay acquisition is expected to deliver significant synergies and cost savings to the company. Consequently, W&T Offshore is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Separately, ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Shares of WTI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. 1,779,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,710. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 3.03. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.18.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.52 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 38.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in W&T Offshore by 907.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in W&T Offshore by 7.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 188.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 119,233 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com