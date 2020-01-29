Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) to announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Wyndham Destinations reported sales of $956.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,994,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYND. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,681,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,699,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 448.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 370,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 302,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 163.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 353,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 219,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,404. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

