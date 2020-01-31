Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

WH stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 406,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.90 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19,144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,866,000 after buying an additional 1,843,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,987,000 after buying an additional 866,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,401,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 301,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after buying an additional 205,367 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after buying an additional 108,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

