Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Short Interest Down 13.0% in January

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 684,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of WH stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,185. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.90 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund