WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Shares Down 0.1%

WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $25.82, 5,881 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 6,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02.

WYNN MACAU LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WYNMY)

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

